Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,732 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $287,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,516,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,499,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 28,759 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 171,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,233,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,663,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,032,806,000 after buying an additional 122,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.46.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

