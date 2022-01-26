Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $400.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) received a $400.00 target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.68.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $12.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.52. 3,318,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,934,688. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.51. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.