Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $400.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) received a $400.00 target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.10% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.68.
Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $12.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.52. 3,318,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,934,688. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.51. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.
In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
