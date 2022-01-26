Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $355.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.83.

Shares of MSFT opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

