Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Oppenheimer

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.68.

Microsoft stock opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day moving average of $309.51. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

