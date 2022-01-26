Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.77

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 73195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MVST. Piper Sandler began coverage on Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVST. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,679,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,330,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,330,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,714,000. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

