Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.77

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 73195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MVST. Piper Sandler began coverage on Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVST. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,679,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,330,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,330,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,714,000. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.
About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
