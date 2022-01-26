Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. 8,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,559. The company has a market cap of $152.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.83. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Middlefield Banc stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

