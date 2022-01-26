MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $3.65 on Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $39.50 million and approximately $104,195.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 46% lower against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00009620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00248377 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016946 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007444 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,812,644 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

