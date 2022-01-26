MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.21

Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $3.24. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 77,293 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 27.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 1,024.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of MIND C.T.I. worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

