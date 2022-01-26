Mips (OTC:MPZAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Mips (OTC:MPZAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MPZAF stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80. Mips has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $42.65.

MIPS AB engages in the manufacture and sale of safety helmets. It develops helmet-based safety and brain protection. The company was founded by Stale Moller, Per Evert Niklas Steenberg, Hans Von Holst, Hans Peter Halldin, and Magnus Aare in 1996 and is headquartered in Taby, Sweden.

