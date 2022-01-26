Mips (OTC:MPZAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Mips (OTC:MPZAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,150.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of MPZAF stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80. Mips has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $42.65.
Mips Company Profile
Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Mips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.