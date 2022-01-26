Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Tops 24-Hour Volume of $888,748.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and $888,748.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $22.74 or 0.00059877 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.34 or 0.06841253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00054568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,960.28 or 0.99946983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050295 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 513,700 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

