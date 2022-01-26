Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 3,466 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 38.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

Shares of DRI opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.89 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

