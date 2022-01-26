Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Assurant worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.90.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $149.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average is $159.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

