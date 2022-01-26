Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 61,452 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,452 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $48,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE CAH opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

