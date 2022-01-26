MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) traded down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. 29,395 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 20,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

MJ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

