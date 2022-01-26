MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $790,667.84 and approximately $3,575.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00136706 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 52% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 244,781,221 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

