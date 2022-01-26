Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 212,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,151 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

NYSE MCO opened at $325.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.29. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

