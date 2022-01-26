Morgan Stanley Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.29.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM traded down C$0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.82. 952,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,525. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$19.21 and a 1 year high of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.8800003 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.