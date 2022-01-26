Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

EXPN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($55.32) to GBX 4,000 ($53.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.59) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,158.33 ($42.61).

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,984 ($40.26) on Wednesday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,265 ($30.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,689 ($49.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £27.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,410.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,260.47.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

