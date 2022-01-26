Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$32.40 and last traded at C$32.25. 167,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 130,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

