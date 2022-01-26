Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,447,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 225,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 23,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,750. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.73 and a 52 week high of $234.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

