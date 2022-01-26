Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Schlumberger stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

