Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,228,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 476,106 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 0.8% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $982,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $234.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.10. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

