Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of MSI opened at $234.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $167.07 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.10.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

