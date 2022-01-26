Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Murphy Oil traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 5283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

