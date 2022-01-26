Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 14.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CADE opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CADE. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

