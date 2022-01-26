Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.19 and its 200-day moving average is $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.