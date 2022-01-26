MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires 23,566 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth approximately $656,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 2.3% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth approximately $992,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AUS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

