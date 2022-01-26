MYDA Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,774 shares during the quarter. A-Mark Precious Metals makes up approximately 0.8% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.05. 143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $80.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $122,603.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $436,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,149. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

