MYDA Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,848,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,236,000 after buying an additional 663,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 43.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,086 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 62.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,212,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,017,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPNT remained flat at $$8.37 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,738. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.17.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

