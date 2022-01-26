MYDA Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 263.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,407. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.02. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

