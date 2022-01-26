MYDA Advisors LLC Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.8% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 217,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,887,000 after purchasing an additional 111,854 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after purchasing an additional 93,097 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 41,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $613.78. 6,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,761. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.56.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.