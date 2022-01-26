MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 259,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,002,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 877.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 495,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,005,000 after purchasing an additional 907,382 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,316,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at $365,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,980. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

