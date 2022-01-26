MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQU)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Separately, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000.

Shares of CLAQU stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911. CleanTech Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44.

