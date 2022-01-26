MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 120,000 Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Gores Guggenheim worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGPI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

