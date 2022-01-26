MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.77

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 2363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -24.98.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.43 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter worth about $329,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

