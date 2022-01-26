Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $103.92

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.92, but opened at $111.58. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $114.51, with a volume of 1,463 shares traded.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $917.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($22.81) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

