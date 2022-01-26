Name Change Token (NCT) Trading Down 16.8% This Week

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $51,651.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,511,107 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

