Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 2,378 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $142,561.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $157,536.20.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $126,231.88.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $464,850.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,411 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $405,767.89.

On Monday, November 1st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $104.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,283,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after acquiring an additional 800,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Natera by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,013,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Natera by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,825,000 after acquiring an additional 564,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

