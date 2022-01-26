Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.24. 1,834,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,941. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,115 shares of company stock worth $13,494,651. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth $38,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

