National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.