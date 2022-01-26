National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $61.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.11.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

EYE stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. National Vision has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $405,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 10.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in National Vision by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 59,971 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in National Vision by 15.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the period.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

