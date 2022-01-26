Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Navient has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Get Navient alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navient stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Navient worth $21,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.