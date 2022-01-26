Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.40

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 16672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

NVTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.27.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $169,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $3,257,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,515,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

