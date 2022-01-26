Neo (NEO) Trading Down 21.7% Over Last Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $92.69 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $19.11 or 0.00049851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

