Netflix, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $547.39.

NFLX opened at $366.42 on Tuesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $587.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.94. The company has a market capitalization of $162.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Netflix by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 54,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

