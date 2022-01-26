NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,068. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.45 million, a P/E ratio of 131.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 19.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 152,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at about $1,845,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.