Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong Sells 17,189 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $62,224.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Furlong sold 268 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $911.20.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 29.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.