New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.51

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 7761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 67,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,779 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $74,058,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 8,329,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,065 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

