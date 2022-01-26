New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.51

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 7761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.87.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
