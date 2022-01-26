New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

New York Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

