NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,051,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,963,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NewMarket by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NewMarket by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,066,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NewMarket by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $338.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $297.29 and a 1-year high of $419.74.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

